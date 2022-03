Click here to read the full article. Sustainable materials-maker Bucha Bio has set it sights on the Lone Star State. The eco-friendly fiber company has relocated its headquarters from New York City to Houston’s start-up innovation and manufacturing hub East End Maker Labs, it was announced Friday. They will also join climate-tech incubator Greentown Labs as a member. The move comes after completing a $550,000 round of funding led by New Climate Ventures, on top of $250,000 seed funding from SOSV’s planetary health-focused fund IndieBio when it launched in 2019.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO