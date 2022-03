Taco Bell just announced that it's bringing back a menu item that longtime fans are sure to remember. For the first time in seven years, the popular fast food chain will be partnering with Klondike to kick off the return of the sweet and crunchy Klondike Choco Taco. This dessert taco was once a mainstay on Taco Bell menus, and now, the chain plans to bring it back for a limited time to "test the iconic Choco Taco with today's consumer," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, explained in a press release.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO