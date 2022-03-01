Renovations to Stonebrook Eyecare beginning in April and more development projects in Frisco

Construction of Wilmeth Road between Lake Forest Drive and Hardin Boulevard is underway. This project will construct Wilmeth Road as a four-lane roadway, including multilane roundabouts at Lake Forest Drive, Taylor Burk Drive and Hardin Boulevard. The project will also construct two southbound lanes of Hardin Boulevard north of Wilmeth Road to complete the four-lane roadway section. Construction of the project is expected to be complete in early 2024. Early construction will include work near the proposed roundabout at Lake Forest Drive and will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction along Wilmeth Road and Lake Forest Drive. Traffic at this intersection is expected to be affected for six months.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO