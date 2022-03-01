Renovations to Stonebrook Eyecare beginning in April and more development projects in Frisco

Eddie V's Prime Seafood plans to open a new location in Plano. The steak and seafood restaurant chain, which started in Austin, will open its Plano location at 5300 SH 121 sometime this summer, according to a company spokesperson. The new location, which is on the southwest corner of the intersection where Preston Road meets the Sam Rayburn Tollway frontage road, is under construction. The restaurant will feature menu items such as the Chilean sea bass, crab fried rice, and truffled macaroni and cheese. Featured cocktails will include the Smoked Old Fashioned and the Hope Diamond. A March 4 company release stated the location will offer guests "a luxurious experience where fine dining meets a glamorous night out in a vibrant atmosphere complete with live music.” A phone number is not yet available. www.eddiev.com/plano.
