A trio of Ursuline products chose the college of their choice today. Anthony "Tre" Ciavarella - Tre will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Bethany College. Tre is a returning pitcher for the Irish, and will be among the leaders in all of the pitching categories. As a junior, he led the team in strikeouts and was second in wins and innings pitched. He will be expected to take on a bigger role this season.

EDUCATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO