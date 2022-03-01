Please Enable JavaScript

In ancient times when someone needed to make a measurement, they would turn to something close at hand, often literally a hand. A tradition that originated thousands of years ago in Egypt that is still used today is to measure the height of a horse by “hands” or 4 in. increments. In America, we essentially still use the length of the foot, the width of the finger, and the distance from the nose to the thumb of the out-stretched arm of the 12th century King Henry I of England as the basis of our standard measurements.

ENGINEERING ・ 1 DAY AGO