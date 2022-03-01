Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

 6 days ago

ForConstructionPros.com

John Deere Unveils 350 P-Tier and 380 P-Tier Mid-Sized Excavators

John Deere has released its newly enhanced 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier excavators to the manufacturer’s mid-size excavator lineup. These revamped machines are the first excavator models to launch as part of John Deere’s new Performance Tiering strategy. The 350 P-tier and 380 P-tier support on-demand safety, comfort, and control, while delivering the power needed to produce at high levels on the job.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Benzinga

Recap: Voyager Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Voyager Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same...
ForConstructionPros.com

No-Code Software Leader Quickbase Launches Pre-Built Solutions for Construction

Boston-based Quickbase, which offers software enabling companies managing complex projects to rapidly create software solutions, announced today a collection of pre-built applications for the construction industry. While Quickbase’s primary business model is to provide tools for companies to use a no-code environment to create their own software-enabled workflows, construction companies...
LORAIN, OH
ForConstructionPros.com

The Accuracy of Laser Measurement Devices

In ancient times when someone needed to make a measurement, they would turn to something close at hand, often literally a hand. A tradition that originated thousands of years ago in Egypt that is still used today is to measure the height of a horse by “hands” or 4 in. increments. In America, we essentially still use the length of the foot, the width of the finger, and the distance from the nose to the thumb of the out-stretched arm of the 12th century King Henry I of England as the basis of our standard measurements.
ENGINEERING

