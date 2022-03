As soon as the skies begin to clear and temperatures inch toward the 70s, many overeager gardeners succumb to red dreams filled with panzanella, caprese, pomodoro and salsa. Lusting for the sweet Sun Golds and juicy Brandywines of summer, they hopefully plant their tomato starts in March, thinking that will somehow speed up time and deliver tomatoes in May.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO