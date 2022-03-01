ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Crews putting out church fire near Millersburg

By Karl Wehmhoener
newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLERSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) The Millersburg Fire Protection District is putting...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Politics of Russian oil ban fuels Democratic angst

The economic reverberations of a proposed ban on Russian oil and gas imports are fueling angst among Democratic lawmakers who are wrestling over what to do about rising prices, which have mushroomed into a big political problem for President Biden . Democratic and Republican lawmakers are coalescing behind a proposal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buchanan County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Buchanan County, MO
Buchanan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion the United Nations refugee chief and the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees,Filippo Grandi, confirmed the figure as more headed for the borders. Poland has received more than 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees, the most of any nation, U.N. figures show.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#House Fire#Structure Fire#County Road#Accident#Kmiz
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy