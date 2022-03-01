ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

3 Mardi Gras recipes to try

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor your Mardi Gras celebration, try one of these delicious recipes shared by Southern food bloggers with Fox News Digital. "Pastalaya is a great dish from the New Orleans Area taking the traditional Jambalaya and switching out the rice for pasta," says Melanie Cagle of The Cagle Diaries. "It's...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Rodent issues found inside popular soul food restaurant again

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Blackbrick and Betty’s were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***BLACKBRICK CHINESE AND DIM SUM. 3451 NE 1ST AVENUE. MIDTOWN MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 2/18/22.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

31% Said This Is The Best Side Dish At Texas Roadhouse

When you're in the mood for a fat, juicy steak but you don't want to pay the outrageous prices at fancy steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse may be the place for you. The casual American restaurant first opened its doors in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana and has since become one of the most popular national chains in the U.S., serving some 5,000 guests every week (via Money Inc.). Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, which are USDA Choice quality and cut by hand by the chain's in-house meat trimmers. You can opt for a 6-ounce sirloin, a 12-ounce New York strip, or even the massive 20-ounce bone-in ribeye, all cooked to your preference.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Creole, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

It's Time For Fish Fry Fridays-Here's A Guide To One Near You

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday for practicing Christians and that means the return of fish fry Fridays in Northwest Ohio. Here's a link for the Toledo Diocese list of all Catholic parishes holding events and list of other groups holding fish fry dinners. Don't forget the local food trucks also serve up fish on Fridays. Check out the Facebook page for Off The Rails Food Trolley.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Bell Pepper#Chicken Noodle#Food Drink#Southern#Fox News Digital#The Cagle Diaries#Dutch#Rotel#Creole Seasoning
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Mayonnaise, According to Ina, Julia, and Joanna — And I Couldn’t Agree More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve learned a lot from our food icons over the years. For example, Ina taught us how to make a cucumber salad that’s not runny; Julia taught us how to make chicken like a fancy French chef; and Joanna taught us how to (easily) make the most delicious lemon bars. In addition to cooking tips, they’ve given us gear suggestions, organizing tips, and even grocery recommendations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How Long Do Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Eggs are one of the best foods to keep in the refrigerator for convenient meals and snacks, thanks to their versatility and affordable price. Even so, sometimes you find yourself with more eggs than you can eat before the date on the carton. Do you toss them out? You don't have to.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Steakhouses That Are Going To Be Everywhere In 2022

There's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly cooked steak. From the soft and buttery filet mignon to the marbled and succulent ribeye and all the different cuts in between, treating yourself to a great steak always feels celebratory. There are a lot of factors to take into consideration when you're choosing a steakhouse to spend some of your hard-earned money on: What cut are you looking for and which sides do you prefer? Do you want to go somewhere a little fancier with a higher price tag and a dress code — or would you rather go somewhere less formal but nearly just as delish?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Truth About Red Lobster's Ultimate Feast

Established as a family-owned seafood restaurant in 1968, Red Lobster has come a long way since its single Lakeland, Florida, location. Today, Red Lobster is the largest seafood restaurant company in the world, with 58,000 employees and 700 locations across the globe. With the goal of providing high-quality seafood across both coastal and non-coastal regions, the popular chain prides itself on only sourcing its produce from suppliers that follow the best sustainability practices in the industry.
LAKELAND, FL
TheStreet

The New M&M Flavor Has Some Surprising Ingredients

M&Ms, the iconic candy-coated chocolate has been in the news a lot lately: a month after the candy's new and less sexy characters prompted a conservative backlash, the Mars-owned candy brand is teasing fans with a new flavor. Introduced in 1941 in the red, yellow, green, brown, orange, and violet...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Fox News

722K+
Followers
145K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy