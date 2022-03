The new league year is less than two weeks away, and the Saints are one of several teams who still have some work to do with the salary cap. The good news is that the original $76 million overage has been cut down by nearly 45 percent with just three players. We're anticipating more moves as the deadline approaches, so we've put together a tracker to keep up with all of the financials for New Orleans.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO