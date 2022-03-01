ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House panel hits Pro-Trump lawyers with subpoenas over U.S. Capitol riot

By Patricia Zengerle, Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
The U.S. Capitol building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to six people who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and participated in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims.

The individuals subpoenaed included Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump, and Christina Bobb, a reporter for the far-right One America News Network who also worked part-time for the Trump legal team, a statement from the House of Representatives panel said.

Subpoenas also were sent to Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, Washington lobbyist and attorney Katherine Friess, Kurt Olsen, a private attorney who contacted Department of Justice officials on Trump's behalf; and Phillip Kline, the former attorney general of Kansas.

None of the six could immediately be reached for comment.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election," Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, said in a statement.

"The six individuals we've subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election," Thompson said.

The committee is trying to establish the actions of Trump and his inner circle during the assault on the Capitol by thousands of his supporters. They attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives as they gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Trump.

The Select Committee has so far interviewed more than 560 witnesses, issued more than 80 subpoenas and obtained more than 50,000 pages of records as it probes the causes of the assault on the Capitol, and the role played by Trump, who continues to push false claims that his election defeat by Biden was the result of fraud.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Bernard Orr and Jonathan Oatis

Comments / 34

Dicky
6d ago

Trump, Trump, Trump, and after Ukraine, in a month we will have another pandemic with lockdowns & drop off ballot boxes!

Reply(5)
6
B1-p@$$1ng B1G T3¢h 4 U
6d ago

Now Special Counsel John Durham provided indisputable evidence that Hillary Clinton has been caught spying on President Trump while he was a residing President. That is Conspiracy & Federal Treason. Under Sussman & Clinton's requested directive Rodney Joffe, used his access to domain name system, or DNS, data to compile information about which computers & servers the White House servers were communicating with. Rodney Joffee pinged & used tracert commands to gain access to White House Top Secret DNS information. John Durham has filed indictments & more to follow. In September, Durham charged Michael Sussmann, a former federal prosecutor with expertise in computer cases, with lying to the FBI during a meeting in 2016. The indictment alleged that he told the FBI he was not acting on behalf of clients when in fact, the indictment said, he was secretly acting on behalf of Clinton’s political team. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty, & his lawyers have denied he ever said he had no clients.

Reply(2)
3
Dorrit Sherman
6d ago

Is the members of the ObamaGate, Russia collision are prosecuted yet ??? Is Pelosi behind bars for treason??

Reply(1)
4
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump kept hearing his fraud claims were false — but those he trusted kept saying they weren’t

One of the most important moments in Donald Trump’s political career was the moment he won the 2016 presidential election. I mean, that’s obviously true from the standpoint that it meant he became the 45th president of the United States. But it was true, too, because it was the payoff of a very specific bet he’d made as he was running for president: that he was right and the experts were wrong.
POTUS
Washington Post

Prosecutors in Trump probe quit after new DA seems to abandon plan to seek indictment of former president

NEW YORK — Two prosecutors heading the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into Donald Trump’s business dealings have resigned from their positions — frustrated that after their former boss authorized them to seek an indictment against the former president, the new district attorney appeared uninterested, multiple people familiar with the situation said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
