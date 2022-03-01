ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Carter Center Announces New Initiative on Democracy in India

cartercenter.org
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — The Carter Center is establishing I-Policy (India Policy), an initiative to educate U.S. policymakers on issues related to democracy and human rights in India. I-Policy will host dialogues and publish original policy research to keep stakeholders informed of key developments in Indian democracy, including those that impact U.S.-India relations....

www.cartercenter.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Biden announces new COVID initiative that gives Americans free pills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration has launched a new initiative that will allow Americans to get tested for COVID-19 at a pharmacy and immediately receive free pills if they test positive. "We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalynn Carter
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Emory University#Indian#American#The Carter Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
The Week

Russian troops in Ukraine are surrendering, sabotaging their own vehicles, Pentagon officials say

Russia's halting progress in its invasion of Ukraine has puzzled Western observers and analysts, but a senior Pentagon official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Russia's forces, plagued by low morale and food and fuel shortages, have suffered mass surrenders and self-sabotage by conscripts who "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, presumably to avoid combat."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy