Photos: Read Across America at Stemley Elementary

March 6, 1947, in The Star: Samuel Nock, building consultant of the YMCA National Council, arrived in Anniston from New York yesterday to assist members of the local YMCA Building Committee. Nock was generally familiar with Anniston’s situation already, and after his latest visit with Y leaders, the consensus is the YMCA’s new headquarters needs to be in an all-new structure; nothing that exists, or is under construction, would be suitable for the organization’s purposes. Three Anniston sites have been established as equally well suited [the article does not list them, however].
