The massive surge in volumes and the ongoing labor shortages in the U.S. have many warehouse and distribution center managers concerned. According to a new survey from Instawork, which provides flexible staffing to businesses of all types including those in the warehouse and distribution, 75% of light industrial businesses don’t feel fully prepared for 2022, and 60% struggled to keep pace with increased demand last year. The report, the State of Warehouse Labor: Staying Flexible in 2022, found that 58% of businesses saw an increase in fulfillment volume over the past 12 months while another 19% saw the same levels.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO