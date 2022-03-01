Fed's Bostic says Ukraine war has raised uncertainty for policy

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The economic landscape facing the Federal Reserve has changed “a lot” with shocks to oil prices and potentially supply chains that policymakers will have to account for, Atlanta Fed Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

“Energy is changing a lot. The ability of people and goods to move through Europe - looks like that is going to change a lot. That has implications for supply chains and a whole host of things ... There is a lot we have to figure out,” Bostic said in a Webcast event at the Atlanta Fed. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)