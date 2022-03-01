Marilyn Jane Pattison (Walker), 82 of Knoxville, Tennessee died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the University of Tennessee hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on December 23, 1939 in Highland County, Ohio. Marilyn was the fifth child and only daughter of the late Fred and Elva Nace Walker. She was raised on her parent’s dairy farm in Highland County. Upon graduating from high school, Marilyn left the farm to attend Christ Nursing School in Cincinnati, Ohio. After graduating from nursing school in August 1960, Marilyn married the love of her life, Keith, on the evening of November 12, 1960. They initially moved to Mobile, Alabama, but eventually settled in Georgetown, Ohio, where Marilyn raised her family and lived for the next sixty plus years. She spent her career serving the community, first as a registered nurse, and then as an administrator at the Brown County Hospital located in Georgetown, Ohio. She moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in November 2020 to be near her daughter and son-in-law.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother and friend, an avid gardener, reader and fabulous cook who found immense joy in entertaining and caring for others. As a passionate sports fan, she spent many hours cheering for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats’ basketball and football teams as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. After the passing of her husband, Marilyn spent time serving at the Georgetown United Methodist Church and always appreciated the fellowship she found there.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Keith Allen Pattison, and her brothers John “JL” Walker of Hillsboro, Ohio, Harold “Smoke” Walker of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Hugh Donovan Walker of Lake Wylie, South Carolina.

Marilyn is survived by her two daughters Lori Hickok and husband James of Knoxville, Tennessee and Julie Pattison of Bethel, Ohio; brother Joe Walker of Cary, North Carolina, two grandchildren Greg Hickok and wife Brittany of Mason, Ohio and Megan Teeter and husband Ryan of Knoxville, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren Nolan and Austin Hickok of Mason, Ohio and Emmett Teeter of Knoxville, Tennessee; and many other loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, Marilyn was cremated. A private graveside service and celebration of life event will be held at the convenience of the family. Click Funeral Home in Farragut Tennessee and Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio are serving the family. Interment will be at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to either funeral home website. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown United Methodist Church or the memorial of choice.