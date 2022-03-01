ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Has Shift Away From Mandates Caused Standstill in Vaccination Push?

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of Americans getting vaccinated has reached its lowest levels since December 2020, when COVID-19 vaccines were limited across the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
SOCIETY
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
KEPR

Utah Sen. Lee, GOP senators push to defund federal vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee was among 10 GOP Senators to renew efforts to defund the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates. Lee and nine others signed a letter sent to fellow colleagues in the Senate Friday. In the letter, the senators said they will not consent to expedited passage of a funding bill that allows the vaccine mandates to continue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

How the federal vaccination mandate has unfolded at rural hospitals

A number of rural hospitals have averted a mass exodus of workers in the wake of the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, according to Politico. That's based on input from nearly two dozen rural hospital officials and state hospital association leaders, who told the publication they have lost only a fraction of their workers to the requirement.
WINCHESTER, VA
