ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Katko on Trump Praising Putin as Genius: 'I Don't Think Either of Them Are'

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congressman John Katko is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the U.S. Capitol...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 66

Robert Arnold
5d ago

Trump thinks Putin is a genius while Putin thinks Trump is a Manchin.Even gave Trump a soccer ball hoping he will go play with it instead of speaking.

Reply(3)
18
Faye C Lee
5d ago

About time someone had some balls to call Putin out! Now, it’s orange faces turn….( but, he admires Putin. I forgot!)

Reply
11
special edition
6d ago

Putin is doing what Trump tried to do on 1/6/2021. (Tratior Trump)

Reply
32
Related
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
POLITICO

Ivanka Trump is engaging with the Jan. 6 select committee regarding possible cooperation, according to a person familiar with the committee's work.

This comes amid repeated condemnation hurled at the panel by Trump himself. Ivanka's side of things: Her discussions with the panel suggest that the former president's eldest daughter has at least some degree of openness regarding its probe — despite the unstinting vitriol that Donald Trump has leveled at it. The New York Times first reported on the talks.
POTUS
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
Washington Post

A way out for Trump — but not the country

In his Feb. 20 Sunday Opinion column, “Trump’s luck may finally be running out,” George T. Conway III stated that former president Donald Trump “apparently still needs to refinance hundreds of millions” of dollars’ worth of loans. Mr. Conway didn’t mention that foreign governments such as Russia and China can easily do this for Mr. Trump, who is well connected to current lawmakers in this country.
POTUS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
John Katko
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump was ready to give Putin what he wanted. We now have a president on the right side.

No one should forget or underestimate the degree to which President Donald Trump empowered Russian aggression. “President Trump at a pretty critical period withheld military assistance to Ukraine,” which was “desperate for it at that particular junction, basically to get [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky to do him a personal favor,” former Russia adviser (and witness in the Ukraine extortion impeachment) Fiona Hill said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States. And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Supporters#Ukraine#Russian#The Washington Post#American#Gop#Abc News#Cotton#Republicans#The United Nations
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
824K+
Followers
85K+
Post
769M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy