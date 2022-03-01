Katko on Trump Praising Putin as Genius: 'I Don't Think Either of Them Are'
Congressman John Katko is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the U.S. Capitol...www.newsweek.com
Congressman John Katko is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the U.S. Capitol...www.newsweek.com
Trump thinks Putin is a genius while Putin thinks Trump is a Manchin.Even gave Trump a soccer ball hoping he will go play with it instead of speaking.
About time someone had some balls to call Putin out! Now, it’s orange faces turn….( but, he admires Putin. I forgot!)
Putin is doing what Trump tried to do on 1/6/2021. (Tratior Trump)
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 66