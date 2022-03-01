ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Owner Files for Bankruptcy, Releases Workforce

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
 6 days ago
jimmy
5d ago

Russia will shut off Europe entirely and sell exclusively to China. Funny how nobody ever talks about the Minsk agreement which started this whole Ukraine thing. A right/left media blackout thing like George Soros.

Michael Baker
5d ago

It's a Swiss company that funded and built it so it means that the Swiss pulled the plug. But it doesn't mean the Russia will begin to try to operate it for other nefarious uses.

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
ReporterHerald.com

Oil prices could reach “apocalyptic prices” but an expert says they’re holding steady in Colorado for now

Many around the United States are worried that the Russian war in Ukraine will raise prices at the pump, but so far, the cost of gas is holding steady. According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average for gas is only up one cent at $3.57 per gallon. The slight rise hints at Thursday’s demand for gasoline which was 49.6% higher than at the beginning of the month and the second-highest demand GasBuddy has ever recorded on a Thursday. According to AAA, the national average is the highest gas has been since 2014, when it peaked at $3.70 per gallon.
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
FOXBusiness

Alaska ready to increase oil, gas production if Biden admin allows: Gov. Dunleavy

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that his state is ready to increase oil and gas production amid escalating tension overseas if the Biden administration allows. Dunleavy made the comment on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday as oil prices surged, with U.S. benchmark crude around $96 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude hovered at $98 per barrel as Russia, a major oil producer, continued to invade Ukraine.
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
