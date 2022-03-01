ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Teen dies nearly a month after collapsing during high school basketball game

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THzWr_0eSfsQPs00

A teenager who collapsed during a high school basketball game last month has now died, according to his family.

15-year-old Preston Settles collapsed and stopped breathing during a high school basketball game in North Andover, Massachusetts , on 5 February.

His family said in a statement that Preston died on Sunday night at Boston Children’s Hospital, nearly a month after his collapse.

It came while he was playing for the Brooks School’s basketball team.

His family said CPR was performed and he was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center where he was put on life support, before being transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Preston was thought to have been a victim of sudden cardiac arrest (SDC) – a condition that is among the biggest causes of deaths among youth athletes.

Issuing a statement, Smiling Hearts: The Nick Blakeley Foundation (NBF) said SDC “remains the number one killer of youth in sports”.

“It’s essential to have your child’s heart screened and to advocate in your schools, recreational parks, and any location where youth are active for proper SCA protocols and for AEDs to be readily available and all staff trained in CPR,” the charity added. “We send our condolences to the Settles family.”

Ryan Brown, a Massachusetts resident whose brother died of SCA, shared the charity’s Facebook post.

She wrote: “Unfortunately, I have to share a lot of these posts. Please stop and pay attention; another young life has been lost. We need more advocates for SCA awareness and prevention.”

Preston’s mother, Lisa Owens, told The Boston Globe on Monday: “He was a grinder. He worked really hard. He would just keep going and going and going. And we really admire that about him.”

She said an MRI scan had shown “devastating changes to his brain from the lack of oxygen” and that the “loving and painful” decision was taken to turn off Preston’s ventilator.

A celebration will be held on Friday, 4 March for Preston at Trinity Church in Copley Square, Boston.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Comments / 229

Janice Buchele
6d ago

This is just tragic, such a handsome young man just starting life. My heart aches for his family. Condolences to the family, his teammates and all who love him.

Reply(1)
73
eh no thanks
6d ago

Vaxxed. Awful, I'm seeing a lot of young kids that are getting severe complications & even dying after getting their 2nd dose.

Reply(80)
95
Laura
5d ago

How dare they normalize sudden cardiac arrest in teen athletes. Its a direct result of bullying kids to get jabbed in order to participate in sports

Reply
58
Related
WMAZ

Community mourning after Georgia high school cheerleader dies

BREMEN, Ga. — The Bremen community is mourning the tragic death of a high school cheerleader on Monday morning. The Carrollton Police Department shared its condolences with the students at Bremen High School on social media, saying their "hearts and prayers" are with Raylx Price's family. The Haralson County...
BREMEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Post

A 10-year-old girl died of covid after her teacher appointed her the ‘class nurse.’ Her parents want answers.

Teresa Sperry beamed with pride in September when she told her father about the job she’d been assigned by her fifth-grade teacher. Days earlier, the teacher had made Teresa the “class nurse,” putting the Virginia girl in charge of walking sick classmates to the nurse’s office, waiting for them to be treated and, at times, returning to the classroom to retrieve their backpacks if Hillpoint Elementary School officials sent them home, her father, Jeff Sperry, told The Washington Post.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks School#The Brooks School#Cpr#Tufts Medical Center#Nbf#Sdc#Sca#The Boston Globe#Mri
KARE 11

'She brought so much love to our lives': 20-year-old college student dies in southern MN house explosion

LEXINGTON, Minnesota — The family of 20-year-old Kailey Mach is mourning her loss Sunday after she died in a house explosion Saturday night in Le Sueur County. According to Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, a 911 call for a reported house explosion on 211th Avenue in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center, came in at about 11:25 p.m.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jaivon Harris Accused Of Yelling ‘Shoot Him’ Before Weymouth High School Senior Nathan Paul Was Killed

QUINCY (CBS) — Jaivon Harris, the 18-year-old charged in the murder of Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul, was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Harris pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges at his arraignment in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said Harris and several others planned to use fake money to rob Paul of THC vape cartridges. It went badly and Harris is accused of yelling “shoot him.” Another person is accused of pulling the trigger. Paul was shot on February 15 while driving through the Germantown Housing Complex and later died at Boston Medical Center. He was a...
QUINCY, MA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

10-year-old son of Former Georgia star QB Cory Phillips died in house fire

Cory Phillips and his wife were out of town, while Cory’s grandmother was babysitting his children on Friday. Unfortunately, the house caught on fire and Cory’s ten year old son and star football player Walker didn’t make it out alive. All of the children were inside the...
Concord News Journal

School staff watched and did nothing while 11yo non-verbal autistic kid was beaten in front of them at the school’s hallway by another student

School officials, teachers and principals are doing everything in their power to prevent incidents in schools like fights between students or arguments between teachers and students in an effort to make schools safe environment for everyone. However, despite all the efforts, different types of incidents happen in schools nationwide on a daily basis where students end up injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Valdosta State student fighting same cancer Jovita Moore had

ATLANTA — Dominique Jennings and her sister Desiree know that life brings good days and bad. They’ve learned to truly cherish the good. Dominique’s son Kameron, who they call “Kam,” just turned 20 years old. Eighteen months ago, the week he started college at Valdosta State University, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same rare form of brain cancer our friend and Channel 2 colleague Jovita Moore had.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy