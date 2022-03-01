ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM tells British troops their deployment in Estonia is ‘fundamental’ to security

By Geri Scott
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

British troops have been told by Boris Johnson that their deployment on Nato’s flank with Russia was “fundamental” for the security of the alliance’s members.

The Prime Minister greeted and joked with British armed forces stationed in Estonia during his trip on Tuesday to eastern Europe.

Mr Johnson told UK servicemen and women the world enjoyed “greater peace and security because you are on the front line of our collective Western defence”.

I think what you’re doing is fundamental for the safety, security of all of our nations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He also wished troops from the Royal Welsh regiment a happy St David’s Day when he met them at the Tapa base.

In impromptu remarks about the importance of their role, he told them: “I think what you’re doing is fundamental for the safety, security of all of our nations, but also of our values – freedom, democracy, independent sovereign nations.

“That’s what we believe in, that’s what Nato sticks up for.”

The Prime Minister met the serving personnel alongside Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

He joked that Ms Kallas had told him British troops were “behaving particularly well”, to which Ms Kallas told Mr Johnson they should “keep it that way”.

When Mr Johnson asked the gathered troops who liked Tapa, he was met with muted cheers. When he asked who liked Tallinn, there was no audible reply.

The Prime Minister was shown around by Lieutenant Colonel Simon Worth, Commanding Officer of the Royal Tank Regiment Battlegroup.

Speaking to personnel, Mr Johnson said it was “pretty nippy” in Estonia and discussed being allowed to drive one of the armoured military vehicles on a previous visit.

“When I first came here you let me drive one at some point,” he said. “Straight over the tundra.”

Following the visit to Tapa, Ms Kallas said Nato needed to find “more ways to cripple Putin’s war machine”.

She tweeted: “This is a clear signal of unity, strong support and solidarity.

“Our unwavering message in this current crisis: we must stop Putin’s war and #StandWithUkraine.”

Mr Johnson replied via social media, tweeting: “You have our full support Kaja.

“We are committed to helping Ukraine and protecting our Nato friends & allies – exactly why we’ve doubled numbers of British troops in Estonia in recent weeks.”

Separately, Mr Johnson held talks with Estonian president Alar Karis in which they discussed the Ukraine crisis and Nato’s response to the Russian invasion.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and their brutal attacks on innocent civilians, which they agreed had the hallmarks of a dark past which the European continent thought was forgotten.

“The Prime Minister and President Karis agreed that the world must come together to denounce Russia’s action and support the people of Ukraine.”

Mr Karis thanked the British leader for choosing to double the UK’s troop presence in Estonia to “fortify Nato’s defences” at the alliance’s border with Russia.

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Jens Stoltenberg
Kaja Kallas
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
The Independent

