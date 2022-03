After a 180-degree turn in their retail plans, Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) may not be entering the San Antonio market with its physical pop-up stores after all. Despite filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for multiple physical stores in the city, including one of their 4-Star retail concepts, reporting from Reuter's is detailing the end of the giant's foray into brick-and-mortars.

