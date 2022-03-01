ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate panel holds line on tax policies as final negotiations loom

By Michael Martz
Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee isn’t budging from its positions on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s package of tax cuts as it prepares for negotiations with the House of Delegates over budgets that are $3 billion apart in spending. The committee rejected an attempt by Sen. Steve Newman,...

