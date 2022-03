Growing up in Sedalia, I had no idea our water supply was any different from anyone else. Not that we have terrible water, it's fine, I never noticed anything strange about it. Then when I was in High School, we took a field trip up to Warrensburg. I forget why, but we went up to the UCM campus and everyone told me not to drink the water there. I didn't know why, I thought, "Water is water, right?" Well. It was not.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO