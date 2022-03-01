ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CINE / SEEN Short Film Submissions

oregonconfluence.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINE / SEEN is a short film festival showcasing the talents of filmmakers from PNW. We...

oregonconfluence.com

Vice

This short film captures the intoxicating rush of new love

Director Grace Evangelista, whose work has premiered at Sundance and Tribeca Film Festival, is exploring what it means to queer love stories through filmmaking. “Film making is mostly about time,” says filmmaker Grace Evangelista, “you can either expand it, or make it narrow.”. The strange expansion and compression...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Animated short films up for Oscars are spellbinding – but not for children

Grade: A- Featuring nudity, sexuality and even more shocking content, this year’s Academy Award-nominated animated short films are definitely not for kids. But they will enchant and mesmerize everyone else. First up, “Affairs of the Art” from English filmmaker and animator Joanna Quinn. Quinn also once again provides the...
MOVIES
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts Program’

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premieres of the 2022 Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts March 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Now an annual film festival tradition, Sedona audiences will be able to see all of the short films nominated for Academy Awards before the [...] The post Film Festival presents ‘Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts Program’ appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Missoulian

Big Sky Film Fest: Short docs with big-picture scope

Sometimes feature-length documentaries snag more attention — after all, streaming services often extend them to hours. Short films lack for power, and often fit more potency into stories told quickly. There’s approximately a hundred of them screening at the 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. They’re playing in...
MOVIES
94.5 KATS

Tool Announce ‘Opiate2′ Short Film and ‘Reimagined’ Song

Tool announced a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," along with an accompanying short film. "Opiate2" hits digital service providers on March 1, and the Blu-ray-only visual is out on March 18. The Blu-ray comes packaged in a 46-page art book including behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, along...
ROCK MUSIC
EASTside Magazine

Devexity: New Short Film Stars Eric Burton

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos Courtesy of Devexity. In a world where virtual reality is encroaching on daily life, can people actually choose their own adventure?. Austin-based filmmaker Luke Lidell’s latest project, Devexity, is a short film starring Black Puma’s frontman Eric Burton. The pair co-produced this sci-fi, film noir-inspired exploration of the implications in the advancement of virtual reality technology. As the film unfolds, it becomes apparent that the story spans multiple worlds and time periods, as protagonist Jean Smith, a young detective, attempts to solve a murder and navigate relationships in his multiple realities. The film’s universe hints at what the inevitable implementation of where these burgeoning virtual worlds may lead, the title itself coming from a Latin word meaning downward spiral.
AUSTIN, TX
Cleveland.com

Nightlight Cinema’s Oscar-nominated short film series begins Friday

AKRON, Ohio – The Nightlight Cinema’s popular Oscar-nominated short film series will kick off Friday, Feb. 25 and run through Friday, March 4. Audience members can view short films in the categories of animation (97 minutes), documentary (160 minutes) and live action (121 minutes) and vote on their favorite film in each category. The cinema will share voting results before the Oscars, which will air March 27 on ABC. One voting audience member will be randomly selected to win one year of free popcorn and Nightlight-themed merchandise.
AKRON, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

ASC Cinematographers Premiere StEM2 Short Film at HPA Tech Retreat

At this week’s HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs, the American Society of Cinematographers premiered its Standard Evaluation Material II (StEM2) project — a 16-minutes short film that was made to offer a consistent baseline while evaluating a myriad of different technologies and workflows used to produce and display movies and episodic series, with an eye toward maintaining the filmmakers’ intent. The test material will be available on an ASC website, for free in roughly 25 theatrical and home TV formats, including combinations of 2K, 4K and 8K resolution; standard and high dynamic range (HDR10 and Dolby Vision); and Dolby Atmos,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Kerrang

Tool celebrate Opiate 30th anniversary with reimagined single and short film

Tool will celebrate three decades since the release of their 1992 Opiate EP with Opiate²: a reimagined and extended version of the single, and accompanying short film. Pronounced 'Opiate squared', the band's new release sees Adam Jones team up with visual artist Dominic Hailstone for a 10-minute movie, which is considered the band's first new video in 15 years. With the single arriving digitally on March 1, the whole thing will also be out as a physical release from March 18, with a special Blu-ray featuring a 46-page art book with BTS photos and 'interviews and insights from special guests'.
MUSIC
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

‘Most remote music festival in the world’ sells out

The three-day Birdsville Big Red Bash festival has officially sold out – with around 10,000 attendees set to swarm on the Simpson Desert in outback Queensland in July. The event bills itself as ‘The most remote music festival in the world’ and will feature Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Richard Clapton, Shannon Noll, Bachelor Girl and Mel Dyer.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Taron Egerton Collapses 90 Minutes In To Opening Night Of New Play In London, Had To Bow Out The Rest Of The Show

Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C--k. The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.
CELEBRITIES

