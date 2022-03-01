ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Breakfast links: The K Street Transitway is making progress

By Libby Solomon
ggwash.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK Street Transitway construction expected next March. Construction on the K Street Transitway, a downtown project to prioritize buses and better accomodate cyclists and pedestrians, is expected to begin around March of 2023. (Hannah Denham / Business Journal) Montgomery County Council to return in-person. The Montgomery County Council will...

ggwash.org

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

New Five Below Location in Owensboro Making Progress

Welcome to Five Below! Five Below is set to open its second location in Owensboro. There's still much work to be done, but the target date is to open in late May. If you've ever been to Five Below at Christmas time or on a weekend, you know why we needed a second location. The Fredrica Street store is always packed. That's why I always give them a heads up when I stop by to shop for Christmas Wish. It's nothing for us to spend $1,000 or $2,000 per trip. Just think about it. That's 400 items to check out at one time. I bring a shopping helper so we can get in and out of the store in an hour or less. The team is amazing and always greets customers with "Welcome to Five Below" from wherever they are on the sales floor. When you're in the store for an hour, you find yourself saying it too! Oh, and it's not just one employee, but every single one of them. It's crazy but fun. Now, the excitement is building for the second Owensboro location to open.
OWENSBORO, KY
Goldsboro News-Argus

Progress 2022: Making the world a better place

Ken Derksen has a little prayer he says every day: “I pray that everything that I do, I can be a blessing to the school district and this community.”. That prayer has led him to many volunteer opportunities throughout Wayne County. And it’s helped him in his position as executive director for community engagement and student and family support with Wayne County Public Schools.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Street#Breakfast#Food Drink#Advisory Neighborhood#The State Of The Union#Dcist#Foggy Bottom#Urbanturf
Bristol Press

K of C Breakfast benefits Bristol Catholic schools

BRISTOL – St. Joseph and St. Matthew Catholic Schools both benefited from a breakfast at the St. Gregory’s CCD Center Sunday morning. The Knights of Columbus Palos Council #35 hosted the fundraiser, cooking scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries and other morning delights for hungry attendees. By the end...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

The Purple Line Is Growing, Thanks To $1.6 Billion Federal Loan

Some new infrastructure could be chugging along soon in inner suburbs of the Capitol region. Maryland’s congressional delegation announced that a $1.7 billion federal loan will advance the construction of the Purple Line light-rail project, WJX reports. The 16-mile rail line is set to run from New Carrollton to...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Austin Monitor

Street cut follow-up audit shows progress on repairs

When a team from the Office of the City Auditor examined street cuts in 2017, they found a significant backlog in repairing the damaged areas left behind on streets when utility work is done by the city. Those damaged streets have been a concern both for city management and the general public.
AUSTIN, TX
Hungry Horse News

City making progress on railroad quiet zone

Columbia Falls is looking to take some key steps in the coming weeks to making the city a little quieter. City leaders were meeting with BNSF Railway officials this week to take a first-hand look at closing one crossing and reconstructing another to create a “quiet zone” here.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Sandusky Register

Sandusky is making progress

COVID has certainly pulled the shade on our everyday lives. Worldwide we were all affected by this monster. But a glimpse back to last year, Sandusky still made progress. City improvements include:. • Three new schools. • Continued development downtown. • Much needed road repairs throughout Sandusky. What's in store...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy