Nelson Baker, age 68 passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio with family by his side. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron in August of 2021 and was a long time attender of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. Nelson was born June 26, 1953 in Richmond, Kentucky the son of the late Dallas and Ruby (Thomas) Baker. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son - Christopher Wayne Baker and two brothers - James Ray Baker and Clay Baker.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife of 45 years - Janet Lee (Wagner) Baker; two children - Jason Baker and wife Mikka and Tina Francis and husband Erick; seven grandchildren: Cory, Clay, Katie, Nathan, Bryce, Aubrey and Jaden; three great grandchildren - Jayla, Sophia and Mia; two brothers - Danny Baker and Vern Baker; three sisters - Shirley Henson, Irene Cornett and Joan Robinson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for all who would like to attend will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Confidence Cemetery gazebo followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/

