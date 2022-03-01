ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL draws up faceoff probabilities for broadcasts

By www.espn.com - NHL
 2 days ago

"Face-off Probability" leverages data to create a graphic on broadcasts...

NHL

NHL, Amazon unveil new face-off probability stat

Live, in-game graphic will instantly show odds of player winning draw, possession of puck. SEATTLE - Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Face-off Probability, a live, in-game NHL stat that will be displayed as a graphic that instantly shows the odds of a player winning a face-off and possession of the puck and displays them on screen for fans watching the broadcast of the game. Before the puck is dropped in a face-off, the Face-off Probability machine learning (ML) model identifies where on the ice a face-off is going to occur, and who will take the face-off, and determines the probability of each player winning the draw.
SPORTS
