Sources: Moicano to fight Dos Anjos in UFC 272

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources tell ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that Renato Moicano will...

MMAmania.com

UFC 273 odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens as 3-to-1 betting favorite over Gilbert Burns

Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will meet grizzled veteran Gilbert Burns at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., April 9, 2022 from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Promotion president Dana White confirmed the bout on Monday. “Borz” opened as the -300 betting favorite...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Dana White says a Conor McGregor title shot will ‘depend on who the champion is’

There was no turning back from the main event spotlight for Conor McGregor once he became a UFC champion in 2015. Ireland’s favorite fighting son is the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever seen and it’s hard to imagine him being topped in that category anytime soon. Because of that magnetic drawing power “The Notorious” possesses, it can come with some perks more often than not.
UFC
Rafael Dos Anjos
Renato Moicano
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen applauds “perfect” welterweight Colby Covington for his callout of Israel Adesanya

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has applauded Colby Covington for his recent callout of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It’s become pretty common for high-level UFC fighters to either tease moving weight classes or outright do it. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn’t, but it always creates some real intrigue – mainly because it has the potential to completely change what we knew about their fight style and career path.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson rescheduled for UFC 274

Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson will have to wait a little longer before finally battling inside the octagon. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting that an undisclosed injury will prevent “The Karate Hottie” from facing Ribas on March 26 as originally planned. As a result, the UFC has decided to move the matchup to UFC 274 on May 7 rather than look for a new opponent for Ribas in March.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: Islam Makhachev must fight Beneil Dariush next 'since he turned down' Rafael dos Anjos

Islam Makhachev will seemingly have to fight one more time before a UFC title shot after he allegedly flip-flopped on a short notice replacement fight on Saturday. After Rafael dos Anjos lost his original opponent for UFC 272, Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) was one of the fighters who offered his services. The surging lightweight contender is fresh off a main event win over Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202 this past weekend, but put his hand up to fight dos Anjos in a bout that has been canceled three times before.
UFC
Sacramento Bee

Renato Moicano agrees to face Rafael dos Anjos in five-round catchweight bout at UFC 272

Less than a month after his big win at UFC 271, Renato Moicano has agreed to step in for a big opportunity. With Rafael Fiziev forced to withdraw from Saturday’s co-main event after a positive COVID-19 test, Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos Moicano have agreed to fight each other Saturday at UFC 272 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz shoots down Conor McGregor trilogy talk after Dana White says he’d be ‘shocked’ not to see it, McGregor and Poirier respond

Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor to earn another fight with him. A trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor has been discussed ever since their dramatic rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016 ended with McGregor earning a majority decision over his rival. Diaz won their first fight by second-round submission and a third meeting to settle the score would be a guaranteed box office success.
UFC
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
ESPN

Jorge Masvidal's new contract with UFC 'pays him like a champion,' agent says

LAS VEGAS -- Jorge Masvidal has signed a new contract with the UFC just days before one of the biggest fights of his long career. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Masvidal's co-agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, announced Thursday on social media that Masvidal penned an extension that would make him one of the top-five highest-paid fighters on the UFC roster.
UFC
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE

