Sources: Moicano to fight Dos Anjos in UFC 272

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO