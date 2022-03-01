Sources: Moicano to fight Dos Anjos in UFC 272

UFC president Dana White has 'no idea' about the status of Russian fighters set to complete on upcoming cards amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's assault of Ukraine has prompted sporting organisations and countries cancelling the visas of Russian athletes. Heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov's headline clash at UFC London...
Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will meet grizzled veteran Gilbert Burns at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., April 9, 2022 from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Promotion president Dana White confirmed the bout on Monday. “Borz” opened as the -300 betting favorite...
There was no turning back from the main event spotlight for Conor McGregor once he became a UFC champion in 2015. Ireland’s favorite fighting son is the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever seen and it’s hard to imagine him being topped in that category anytime soon. Because of that magnetic drawing power “The Notorious” possesses, it can come with some perks more often than not.
When Colby Covington closed in on his first UFC title shot with a fourth consecutive win five years ago, the first person he embraced in his corner was fellow welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal. “Us two against the world,” Covington yelled into the cameras with his arm around the shoulders of...
JORGE MASVIDAL has claimed Jake Paul turned down an offer to face him inside the octagon. Fan favourite Masvidal was the subject of several callouts from Paul - who scored a viral KO over the MMA star's former team-mate Tyron Woodley last December. Paul repeatedly taunted Masvidal in an attempt...
Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has applauded Colby Covington for his recent callout of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It’s become pretty common for high-level UFC fighters to either tease moving weight classes or outright do it. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn’t, but it always creates some real intrigue – mainly because it has the potential to completely change what we knew about their fight style and career path.
Add Tony Ferguson to the list of fighters that are willing to step in against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272. After Rafael Fiziev was forced out from Saturday’s co-main event against dos Anjos (30-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC) due to a positive COVID-19 test, multiple fighters offered to replace Fiziev.
Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson will have to wait a little longer before finally battling inside the octagon. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting that an undisclosed injury will prevent “The Karate Hottie” from facing Ribas on March 26 as originally planned. As a result, the UFC has decided to move the matchup to UFC 274 on May 7 rather than look for a new opponent for Ribas in March.
Islam Makhachev will seemingly have to fight one more time before a UFC title shot after he allegedly flip-flopped on a short notice replacement fight on Saturday. After Rafael dos Anjos lost his original opponent for UFC 272, Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) was one of the fighters who offered his services. The surging lightweight contender is fresh off a main event win over Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202 this past weekend, but put his hand up to fight dos Anjos in a bout that has been canceled three times before.
Less than a month after his big win at UFC 271, Renato Moicano has agreed to step in for a big opportunity. With Rafael Fiziev forced to withdraw from Saturday’s co-main event after a positive COVID-19 test, Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos Moicano have agreed to fight each other Saturday at UFC 272 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Islam Makhachev could be fighting for the Lightweight title in his next outing. Dana White(Mediareferee.com) UFC President Dana White recently appeared on TMZ Sports and spoke about the possible plans for Rafael dos Anjos.
Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor to earn another fight with him. A trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor has been discussed ever since their dramatic rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016 ended with McGregor earning a majority decision over his rival. Diaz won their first fight by second-round submission and a third meeting to settle the score would be a guaranteed box office success.
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
LAS VEGAS -- Jorge Masvidal has signed a new contract with the UFC just days before one of the biggest fights of his long career. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Masvidal's co-agent, Malki Kawa of First Round Management, announced Thursday on social media that Masvidal penned an extension that would make him one of the top-five highest-paid fighters on the UFC roster.
In the main event of UFC 272, a grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal goes down. Covington is a sizeable -320 favorite while “Gamebred” is a +250 underdog. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The...
A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
