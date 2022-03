A Facebook whistleblower who leaked tens of thousands of internal documents and accused the company of prioritising money over public safety was in the audience at Joe Biden’s first State of the Union, where he called for social media firms to be held accountable for their role in America’s mental health crisis. The White House on Tuesday announced it had invited former Facebook manager Frances Haugen to attend the speech to hear Mr Biden’s planned crack down on companies like her former employer. “Haugen is a specialist in algorithmic product management, having worked on ranking algorithms at Google, Pinterest, Yelp...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO