We put telescopes in space to prevent interference from the atmosphere and peripheral sources of radiation, but sometimes even that is not enough. The NuSTAR X-Ray telescope has had to cope with radiation leaking in from objects near the ones it is looking at, making it harder to detect a signal in the noise. However, astronomers have found a way to use this “nuisance light”, giving NuSTAR a wider effective field of view than expected, and have now published the first paper based on an object studied in this way.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO