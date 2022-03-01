ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK pledges more aid to Ukraine as Truss speaks of ‘moral duty’ to help

A further £80 million in aid is being given to Ukraine from the UK as Boris Johnson said the people in the invaded nation had shown “their spirit will not be broken”.

The latest financial commitment brings the total UK humanitarian aid package for the country to £120 million.

The money is being provided in an effort to save lives, protect vulnerable people in Ukraine and the wider region, and to tackle the growing humanitarian crisis, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Boris Johnson said the international community had a responsibility to help Ukraine (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

Some £40 million was announced last weekend to help aid agencies respond to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, giving access to basic necessities and medical supplies.

A £100 million economic package of Official Development Assistance funding for Ukraine was announced earlier this month to bolster the economy and reduce its reliance on Russian gas imports.

Both the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there was a duty to help.

Mr Johnson said: “With every hour, the passionate desire of the people of Ukraine to defend their country has become more apparent and millions of people around the world have been stirred and moved by their courage.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain was at the forefront of efforts to supply life-saving humanitarian aid to Ukraine (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, Pool) (AP)

“The reality is that whatever happens in the coming days or weeks, the Ukrainian people have shown already that their spirit will not be broken, and they will not be subdued.

“We as the international community have a responsibility to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians.”

Ms Truss said: “We have a moral duty to support Ukrainians affected by Putin’s unprovoked aggression. Britain is at the forefront of efforts to supply life-saving humanitarian aid, as well as political, economic and defensive support.

“Our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: we will help you and stand with you in the fight for the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson, who on Tuesday was visiting Nato members Poland and Estonia to shore up support for the defence alliance, has ruled out British forces fighting in Ukraine.

