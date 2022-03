Rapid charging and a decent main camera can't hide the fact that the Nord CE 2 is another uninspired budget smartphone from OnePlus amongst a sea of better alternatives. Calling the OnePlus Nord line up muddy would be an understatement. What started off as a mega-hyped play in the mid-range segment quickly transitioned into a smorgasbord of options, none of which seem to retain the series’ original ideology. Among those phones was the Nord CE, introduced in 2021 as a lower-priced alternative to the OnePlus Nord 2 that launched just over a month later. The Nord CE was a strange beast — a value-centric phone that wasn’t quite as value-priced anymore. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 continues on that same trajectory with mid-range specs and an updated design. Does it do enough to stand out? Find out in the Android Authority OnePlus Nord CE 2 review.

