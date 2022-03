TALLAHASSEE -- Jacksonville (Fla.) Westwide four-star junior defensive lineman Jordan Hall made his way back to Florida State on Saturday. "I got to see the field. Talked to Coach Odell and Coach Norvell. It was my mom's first time going on a visit with me anywhere, so it was like a good first impression for her," Hall said. "She liked it a lot. She liked how Coach Odell, he put a lot of guys into the league and that is one of her things. Really off the field is what matters to my mom the most. Just seeing how [Odell] is a father figure to the players and stuff on the field. It was a great thing for her to see and to encounter."

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO