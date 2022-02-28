ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden Beach, NC

Rescued pelicans take flight back into the wild

Brunswick Beacon
 8 days ago

HOLDEN BEACH — It took them a little time to adjust, but three pelicans...

Fox News

Biden bows to domestic pressure, bans Russian oil and gas after delay

It has been very difficult to grasp why President Biden waited this long to decide–and he was clearly pushed–to ban Russian oil and gas imports. By finally taking that step yesterday, Biden was bowing to the reality that Congress was going to move against Moscow without him. If...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.
MILITARY
CBS News

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

NPR correspondent: Political reaction to gas prices 'out of proportion' to actual economic impact

NPR economics correspondent Scott Horsley suggested that rising gas prices actually do not have a major impact on most American households. On Tuesday, he spoke with the NPR Politics Podcast to explain the recent announcement from President Biden to ban Russian oil imports due to the invasion of Ukraine. While gas prices have steadily rising for months, they are expected to increase further and surpass record levels.
BUSINESS
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC

