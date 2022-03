Ralph Ahn, the actor behind New Girl‘s beloved character Tran has died at age 95. On Sunday, the president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles shared the news of his passing on Facebook. “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of the late Ralph Ahn,” he wrote in Korean, calling him “the greatest spiritual leader of our time.” (Ahn’s father was Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, an activist for Korean independence, who led the settlement of Korean people in the U.S. in the early 1900s.)

