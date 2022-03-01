Firefighters using defensive strategy to put out structure fire in northern Boone County

KMIZ Officials say the fire is in a rural area without many fire hydrants and crews are shuttling in water to fight the fire.

KMIZ Crews on scene are reporting a double-wide home with a basement is fully involved.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the location of the fire.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Fire Protection District crews took a defensive position at a structure fire due to a lack of a nearby water supply at North Perche Road and Rock Hollow Road.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the North and West side of the trailer home and around 2:15 p.m. as the fire began to shoot through the roof of a double-wide home with a basement.

Watch a replay of the scene.

Tanker trucks brought water to the scene as crews worked to keep a propane tank water down on the north side of the house.

A residential house fire off Perche Church road in northern Boone County.

Boone County Fire Protection District provided one tanker truck and one brush truck.

