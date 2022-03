Beachgoers in the southwest of the UK are being warned against deadly jellyfish which have been washed up on British beaches this winter. The Portuguese Man O’War was sighted on Slapton Sands and Lannacombe Beach, Devon. The jellyfish tend to be blown into the UK seas via westerly winds and are commonly found on the west coast, mainly on the shores of the Isle of Scilly and Cornwall. They can also make it as far as North Wales and Cumbria. Coastguard volunteer, David Bailey found a few while walking on Slapton Sands on Sunday, and described their sting as...

ANIMALS ・ 15 DAYS AGO