MADISON, Wis. – The UW School of Education is extending its Wisconsin Teacher Pledge program, university officials announced Tuesday. The program pays for in-state tuition, fees, testing, and licensing costs for students looking to get a degree in education. In return, students agree to teach for four years at a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school in Wisconsin. Students who go on to teach in a high-need school or subject will only need to teach for three years.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO