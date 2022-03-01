ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soup combines cheesy comfort with meatballs

By Lynda Balslev United Feature Syndicate
Winston-Salem Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve written about the satisfaction of bowl food at this time of year, but there’s another style of food that’s equally comforting in the winter: meatballs. After all, who doesn’t like a good meatball?. Meatballs come in all sizes—small, large, patties—with different types of protein...

Anchorage Daily News

This French onion soup is a classic comfort dish with an umami twist

The key to this classic comfort soup, made of everyday pantry ingredients, is taking the time to caramelize onions until they become tender, sticky and sweet. Mushrooms aren’t traditional but add a welcome burst of umami. Making the flavor-rich base before adding beef stock, preferably homemade, or a high-quality store-bought version, will reward you for your efforts. Use low-sodium chicken stock or a combo of half beef and half chicken; consider adding a dash of Worcestershire and a beef bouillon cube, in a pinch. Hot, bubbling cheese crowns a golden crouton cut just thick enough so that the bottom half soaks up the rich broth while the top layer gets golden and melted when broiled just before serving.
thecountrycook.net

Meatball Sub Cups

A fun sandwich in handheld form, these Meatball Sub Cups are a fun and easy appetizer or dinner recipe for the whole family!. If you have been following my recipes for some time then you will know that I love making many variations of "cups" and these Meatball Sub Cups are one of my newest and absolute favorites. I love a good meatball sub! With this Meatball Sub Cup recipe, you get a smaller version that is handheld and you can eat as many as you want without all the mess! They make the perfect appetizer or a whole meal in itself! With homemade meatballs, cheese, sauce and dough you really cannot go wrong with this fun recipe!
Boomer Magazine

Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe – and helpful hints – for Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps. Vegetables and fruits such as carrots and zucchini (surprise – a zucchini is technically a fruit!) are mostly made up of water. (A zucchini or carrot is about 95% water.) It can be a challenge to deal with all that water when cooking or baking – no one likes soggy zucchini bread!
Sentinel & Enterprise

This Greek meatball soup is lemony, velvety and bright

Of all the ways to enjoy a meatball, you could say they’re at their most comforting bobbing in broth. Not that there’s anything wrong with spaghetti and red sauce, miso and Ritz crackers, or any of the other 45 million or so meatball variations that exist. This lemony...
WWLP 22News

Cheesy baked pasta with cauliflower

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to comfort food, mac ‘n cheese is near the top of the list. But when Chef Mike Harrison from Buckley Healthcare in Greenfield visits our kitchen, classic comfort food gets a delicious twist!. Buckley Healthcare Center is located at 95 Laurel St....
GREENFIELD, MA
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Cheesy Broccoli Soup

Just a pinch of this and that turns the cheesy broccoli soup into a winnerwell actually its the Worcestershire sauce. 1) Heat the olive oil in a large pot and add the carrots, celery, bell pepper, green onions and the minced garlic for a couple of minute until fragrant. 2)...
Winston-Salem Journal

Former Chef of the Year opens restaurant in Bailey South

One of Winston-Salem’s most well-known chefs is back in action with his own place. Travis Myers and partner Allan Coats are opening Six Hundred° at 450 Patterson Ave. on March 8 after about three years of planning and construction. The restaurant occupies more than 5,000 square feet of...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Savory Meatball Hash

In the kitchen today Chef John Babineau joined us from Turner Sales representing Thomsen Foodservice/Thomsen Marketplace. He cooked up a couple of savory meatball dishes with Thomsen brand meatballs, including Savory Meatball Hash and Meatball Parmesan. All ingredients listed in these recipes are available at the Thomsen Marketplace (except onions.)
Winston-Salem Journal

Ziggy’s to reopen in large outdoor space in High Point

After two years of wanting to reopen Ziggy’s on the southeastern coast, owner Jay Stephens has chosen High Point as the location for his live entertainment venue and bar. Ziggy’s will open April 1 at 1547 West English Road in an outdoor location as part of the Cohab Space campus owned by John Muldoon. On its website, Cohab states that it “aims to spark change by serving as a hub for creativity, craftsmanship, and leadership.”
HIGH POINT, NC
Time Out Global

Grab free meatballs at all Meatball Shop locations in NYC today

Today is National Meatball Day and there's only one way to celebrate the meaty event in New York: by eating endless amounts of the food prepared at the iconic chain Meatball Shop entirely for free!. Each one of them—in Hell's Kitchen, on the Upper East Side and on Bedford Avenue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Crock Pot Swedish Meatballs Are a No-Fuss Comfort Food Supper Your Family Will Love

With spring‘s arrival, many of us will begin to look for lighter meals to replace the stews and soups we’ve been surviving on all winter long. Those propane grills are finally free from snow and ready to barbecue some tasty chicken and steak. But guess what? I live in the Midwest, and that means some days will feel like spring, but others will include cold rain, ferocious wind and yes, maybe even a late-season snowstorm. Even if the calendar says winter is coming to an end, there will still be plenty of evenings when a hearty, comfort food supper is just what we need to turn a day around. Crock Pot Swedish Meatballs are the low-maintenance, retro meal totally up to the job!
30Seconds

Best Cream of Broccoli Soup Recipe: This Easy Broccoli Cauliflower Soup Is a Comforting Way to Eat Your Veggies

Creamy and vitamin packed, this homemade cream of broccoli soup hits the spot. This savory soup recipe includes cauliflower, for extra flavor and nutrition. If you're vegan, you can use vegetable broth and almond milk as substitutes. This soup recipe is so easy and delicious, for lunch, dinner or anytime. It's a comforting way to get the whole family to eat their veggies!
Fox 59

National Meatball Day with Mimi Blues

INDIANAPOLIS – We use any chance we can to celebrate a random national day here on Indy Now. Today is National Meatball Day and Mimi Blue Restaurant is renowned for its meatballs and other great dishes!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KELOLAND TV

Vegan porcupine meatballs recipe

Some people argue that the meatball is pasta’s perfect match. Whether it’s pasta or a sub sandwich, those little spheres really are versatile. Yet, as we all know, some people choose not to eat meat. Especially during the Lenten season. Whitney Werner with She Lives Fit joined us to share a meatless meatball that’s plant-based goodness. And it will keep you fueled and ready for all that this spring has to throw at you.
Washington Post

Cheesy Chorizo and Bean Skillet

Gather family or friends around the table for this cheesy skillet with chorizo and beans, inspired by a choriqueso recipe from "Made in Mexico" by Danny Mena. We've tried it with beans to turn that dippable dish into a quick supper. You can use black or pinto beans, whole or refried. Warm corn or flour tortillas hold the cheesy mix, and supplement it with whatever tickles your fancy: avocado, salsa, sour cream, lime and/or pickled jalapeño slices. It also makes a great snack with tortilla or pita chips.
