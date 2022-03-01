Soup combines cheesy comfort with meatballs

The key to this classic comfort soup, made of everyday pantry ingredients, is taking the time to caramelize onions until they become tender, sticky and sweet. Mushrooms aren’t traditional but add a welcome burst of umami. Making the flavor-rich base before adding beef stock, preferably homemade, or a high-quality store-bought version, will reward you for your efforts. Use low-sodium chicken stock or a combo of half beef and half chicken; consider adding a dash of Worcestershire and a beef bouillon cube, in a pinch. Hot, bubbling cheese crowns a golden crouton cut just thick enough so that the bottom half soaks up the rich broth while the top layer gets golden and melted when broiled just before serving.
