Anthony Mongeluzo

Steel Skin Realty welcomes T. Anthony Lindsey, Canopy Realtor Association’s 2020 Realtor of the Year. Anthony has more than 27 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, most recently with Coldwell Banker Realty. He was the founding member of GlobeCrossing Realty. In his new role, Anthony will continue to provide services to his residential clients while assuming leadership for commercial, land and real estate development opportunities. Anthony received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Johnson C. Smith University. In 2019, he was appointed by the Governor of North Carolina to the state’s Real Estate Commission where he continues to serve. He previously served on the boards of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board, Charlotte Regional Realtors Association (now Canopy) and is a founding board member and past President of the North Carolina High School for Accelerated Learning charter schools in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO