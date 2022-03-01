ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Anthony Mongeluzo

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Mongeluzo, CEO, PCS, has joined Liberty Fox as an official adviser and investor. Liberty...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

T. Anthony Lindsey

Steel Skin Realty welcomes T. Anthony Lindsey, Canopy Realtor Association’s 2020 Realtor of the Year. Anthony has more than 27 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate, most recently with Coldwell Banker Realty. He was the founding member of GlobeCrossing Realty. In his new role, Anthony will continue to provide services to his residential clients while assuming leadership for commercial, land and real estate development opportunities. Anthony received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Johnson C. Smith University. In 2019, he was appointed by the Governor of North Carolina to the state’s Real Estate Commission where he continues to serve. He previously served on the boards of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Housing Trust Fund Advisory Board, Charlotte Regional Realtors Association (now Canopy) and is a founding board member and past President of the North Carolina High School for Accelerated Learning charter schools in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Anthony Hoffman, CPA

Anthony R. Hoffman, CPA has been promoted to Senior Analyst. He has been a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking Group since 2020. He received a B.S. in both Finance and Accounting from the University of Maryland. He holds the Certified Public Accountant designation and has successfully completed the Level I CFA.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity
bizjournals

Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
GASTONIA, NC
bizjournals

Anthony Yacobucci

CEC welcomes Anthony Yacobucci, P.E., as a vice president and the firm's corporate public sector transportation services lead. His strong technical background in structural engineering includes more than 34 years of managing transportation projects from conceptual planning through construction. Previously, Anthony served as the Chief Engineer of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. He is a Professional Engineer in Ohio and member of the American Society of Highway Engineers.
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

Oklahoma bank with $12.5B in assets goes from client to investor in OP fintech

Overland Park-based startup Finotta has a powerful advantage: One of its big customers also is an investor. First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5 billion privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, started as a customer. Then it became the sole investor in a $3 million seed round last fall for Finotta, which developed technology to revamp a financial institution's mobile app with personalized customer experiences. The startup's software uses algorithms to analyze a customer’s financial lifestyle, such as where money is spent, and predict what that customer will need moving forward. The app then can promote financial services that fit those needs.
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

AppHarvest Inc. went public last year, raising nearly $500 million in capital in the process. Now, the agtech company is looking to double its 550-person workforce in 2022 as it plans to open high-tech indoor farms in Berea, Somerset and Richmond, Kentucky in addition to its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

Microsoft completes $19.7B acquisition of Nuance

Microsoft Corp. has completed its acquisition of Burlington-based Nuance Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN), a $19.7 billion mega-deal that was announced about a year ago. The announcement of the closing, which Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) made on Friday, comes days after the Redmond-based tech giant received clearance over the deal from U.K. antitrust regulators, the last major step in the merger process. The deal received U.S. regulatory approval last year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Hims & Hers names Uber vet to lead human resources

Telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has appointed Uber veteran Amee Parekh as the company’s senior vice president of human resources, tapping into her background in helping high-growth companies scale. Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) said Parekh, who led human resources for UberEats U.S. and Canada during a...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
AGRICULTURE
bizjournals

Cisco explores ways to sweeten pay as it hunts for 5,000 more workers

Cisco Systems Inc. is offering workers and recruits more options in how they work and get paid as it deals with the declining appeal of stock options in a bear market. The San Jose networking giant is asking employees whether they want a bigger chunk of their compensation in base salary or in their performance bonuses. This is happening as it tries to grow its 79,000-employee workforce by 5,000 new hires this year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Apple just set a new date for the start of its post-Covid return-to-office plan: April 11

Apple Inc. is calling its workers back to the spaceship — starting April 11. Beginning that day, the iPhone maker expects its office employees to return to working at its headquarters and other workplaces at least once a week, Bloomberg report. The company will gradually increase the number of days it expects workers to be in the office, ramping up to three days a week — Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — beginning on May 23, according to the report.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Oregon restaurant group to pay $169,000 in labor violation fines

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

Apartment investors eye southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities

Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

New Amazon Fresh store to feature cashierless technology

Amazon.com Inc. said its new grocery store in Naperville, Illinois, will be the first in the area to feature its cashierless technology. The Seattle retailing behemoth (Nasdaq: AMZN) said the 35,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh store that recently opened at 1351 East Ogden Ave. includes Just Walk Out technology, which allows shoppers to fill their carts with food and leave without checking out.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy