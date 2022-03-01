Soo Film Festival Calling for Entries

The Soo Film Festival is calling for entries for this year’s event.

An open call for entries begins March 7.

Officials say documentary and all genres of fiction, features and shorts will be accepted online through FilmFreeway.

The festival committee has set a no-fee early bird deadline of April 3, and the regular deadline is May 15. The May 15 deadline requires a $20 entry.

Late entries must be submitted by June 6 with an entry fee of $25. Selected films will be announced the week of July 18.

Officials say films for the Soo Film Festival will take place Sept. 14-18, and films will screen at the historic Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library, a Superior District Library.

Dates and venues, however, are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soo Film Festival 2022 is open to filmmakers worldwide, but will continue to emphasize and showcase work from the Great Lakes region.