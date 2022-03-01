ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE INNOCENTS Trailer: Creepy Kids be Doing Some Creepy Stuff in Norway

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal their dark and mysterious powers when the adults aren't looking. In this original and gripping supernatural thriller, playtime takes a dangerous turn....

