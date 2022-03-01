THE INNOCENTS Trailer: Creepy Kids be Doing Some Creepy Stuff in Norway

Kanye West has been spotted with social media star Chaney Jones — and Twitter has a lot to say about it.West, who has legally changed his name to “Ye”, was spotted with Jones less than 24 hours after West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian said the rapper has caused her “emotional distress” after spreading “misinformation” in court documents viewed by TMZ.“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian wrote, according to Billboard. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional...
Comments / 0