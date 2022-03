Brock Lesnar may not watch a lot of television, but he has seen a couple of the more popular sitcoms to ever air. During a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, the WWE Champion revealed that he has never been one to sit down and consume copious amounts of television, not even when it was the film of his UFC fights. That said, Seinfeld and Friends are two shows The Beast has taken in, sharing that Monica is his favorite character from the latter.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO