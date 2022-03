Millions of burglar alarms, car safety systems, GPS trackers, medical monitors, and even prisoner ankle tags could stop working when American 3G mobile networks shut down later this year.Internet providers such as AT&T are preparing to mothball their 3G networks, which once formed the backbone of the mobile internet, to free up those parts of the electromagnetic spectrum for faster 4G and 5G signals.AT&T's network is scheduled to shut down on Tuesday 22 February, the first network to do so. T-Mobile's 3G network will shut down by summer and Verizon's in December 2022. Some companies are offering their remaining 3G...

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO