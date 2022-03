As children we believe all we are told, especially about God. Our obedience was unquestionable. We strove to please our parents in whatever way we could. I was the middle child, which never bothered me. Even to this day when people comment about being the middle child, to my mind it was an advantage. Mother held my older brother close, as my father did the same for my younger brother. That left me to escape unhindered to my own little world based around the River Thames.

