Saint Louis, MO

Watch Cute Video of Some St. Louis Zoo Penguins Play in the Snow

By Sam
 1 day ago
Penguins playing in the snow is seriously the cutest video you will see today. They are just so stinking cute. Visitors of the St. Louis Zoo got a surprise as some of the zookeepers took a few...

Comments / 0

 

Watch an Illinois Zoo Polar Bear Go Wild With a New Pool Toy

You haven't seen pure joy like a polar bear with a new toy. Doubt me? Check out one of these big predators who went wild when they gave her a new pool toy in an Illinois Zoo. Don't tell me that polar bears don't know how to party. This big girl named Hope sure loves a log-shaped toy she was just given in the Brookfield Zoo.
Yellowstone-Like House Makes You Feel Like Your Living in Montana

Love the show Yellowstone, but don't want to move to Montana? I found the next best thing. Located in Keokuk, Iowa is an 8,000 square foot home (listed for $599,999) that reminds me of the one in Yellowstone. From a workshop to a muid room, a recreation room, and a basketball court this is a grand cabin-like home set right here in the Tri-States.
Fish for Lent? Hit the Tri-County Catfish Trail Now Thru June 3

Recently on these pages, I passed along information on the Pike County, Illinois Catfish Trail. I have learned that I didn't know the half of it. The Pike County Chamber of Commerce has now partnered with the Quincy Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau for what is now known as the Tri-County Catfish Trail.
Hidden Door Takes You To The Most Amazing Restaurant in Missouri

You will not see this restaurant on the main drag, you have to find the hidden door first. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
Did You Know there are Wild Horses in Missouri?

I was born and raised (and some say educated) in Missouri. However, I did not know there are wild horse in the state. Did you?. Thanks to Tim Layton for this new video share where he finds the wild horses in Shannon County, Missouri. Eminence, Missouri has a site dedicated...
Chicago Museums No Longer Require Proof of Vaccinations For All Visitors

As of February 28, most of Chicago's museums are no longer requiring proof of vaccinations for all ages. Last week I was planning on taking a trip to Chicago with my family and noticed that all museums required proof of vaccinations for ages 12 and up. With the mask mandate now ending for the state of Illinois, the museum has posted that they are no longer requiring proof of vaccinations and mask wearing. The Field Museum is one of those lifting the requirements,
Quincy Spring Pickers Market & Garden Show is Back

Spring will come early to Quincy this weekend with the return of the fantastic Quincy Spring Picketrs Market and Garden Show at the Quincy Town Center!. Saturday, March 5th, and Sunday, March 6th the official start of the spring buying season in the Tri-States begins with the Quincy Spring Pickers Market and Garden Show happening at the Quincy Town Center. The event starts at 10 am on Saturday, March 5th, and goes until 6 pm, and reopens Sunday the 6th at 12 pm and goes until 4 pm. On the Facebook event page for the Quincy Spring Pickers Market and Garden Show they say...
Watch Pasta Freeze In Mid-Air During Cold Temps In Missouri

We've seen videos of water turning to dust with cold temps and eggs cooking in hot cars, but I am sure you've never seen pasta frozen after an ice storm. After a line of thunder sleet, someone decided to do a science experiment, and what hot pasta literally freeze. You can see from the video even the fork is frozen due to the cold temps.
Never Grow Up Inside This Peter Pan Inspired Missouri Bar

The Jolly Roger waits for you to come aboard at this Peter Pan-inspired Bar in St. Louis. The bar will be a one-day event where customers can experience the wonder of the Blue Lagoon, climb aboard the Jolly Roger, and hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout. Tickets are on sale now for the event which promises to make all your childhood dreams come true. The pop-up bar will be in St. Louis for a while, it runs through April 2023.
Hilarious Missed Connection Sign Spotted in Missouri Ozarks

It's no secret that finding love ain't easy. However, it shouldn't be as difficult as it apparently is in the Missouri Ozarks based on a hilarious missed connection sign. I can't take credit for this one. I reached out to the person who shared it on the Missouri sub-Reddit and they agreed that you need to see this. It's love Missouri Ozark style.
