Weaponize toilets in Valve's hilarious short game Aperture Desk Job

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Valve didn't just start shipping the Steam Deck this week (some were even delivered by Gabe Newell himself). It also released a game to teach you how to use the Steam Deck's controls. It's a short game that takes maybe 30 minutes to play, and here's two bits of good news:...

ComicBook

Valve Surprises Steam Users With New Free Game

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
TechSpot

Valve encourages Microsoft to bring Game Pass to Steam

Recap: Game Pass has changed the way Microsoft sells games for Xbox and PC. It might have borrowed market share from traditional storefronts like Steam, but Valve doesn't see it as opposition. Valve's Gabe Newell says he'd happily implement Game Pass on Steam if Microsoft were willing. A recent interview...
Washington Post

Valve’s Steam Deck is an incomplete vision of a game-changing handheld

Kratos, the star of 2018′s “God of War,” embeds his rune-inscribed ax into a tree. Wood, so lovingly rendered as to appear photorealistic, splinters under the furious weight of his swing. Kratos’s muscles ripple. Pores peek out from beneath faded tattoos. Unkempt beard whiskers waft in the wind. I stifle a gasp. This is not a new scene, but I’m witnessing it in its full, console-quality glory on a handheld device, while riding in the back seat of a cab. I feel like I’m holding the future.
Gabe Newell
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam, says Valve's Gabe Newell

Valve president Gabe Newell has said that he's open to working with Microsoft to get Game Pass onto Steam, while also confirming that the company isn’t currently interested in a competing service. The news of the potential partnership came from Newell himself. With the Steam Deck getting into the...
The Independent

Steam deck review: Valve’s handheld gaming PC is revolutionary

After years of leaks, rumours and anticipation, the Steam deck has finally launched. Valve’s handheld gaming PC isn’t the first of its kind, but having tested it for the past few weeks, we can confidently say that it’s the best.Powered by the Steam online store and its enormous pre-existing catalogue of PC games, Valve’s revolutionary new console allows players to take their games library with them wherever they go, offering powerful, desktop-level performance and a streamlined, console-like experience in a portable form factor.It’s essentially a Nintendo Switch for PC games, and the ideal solution for anyone who wants to play...
Polygon

Valve boss floats possibility of Game Pass on Steam

Valve founder Gabe Newell said the company would welcome the Xbox Game Pass service to Steam, should Microsoft wish to make it available through that marketplace. Newell’s comments, to PC Gamer this weekend, come a week after the launch of the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC. “We’d be more...
PC Gamer

Dungeon Siege is back and has joined the metaverse, for some reason

If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
KRQE News 13

Best gaming desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every gamer knows that the key to success is to have the right equipment and accessories. For example, having a blazingly fast computer is excellent, but if you don’t have a proper desk, it can diminish your experience. The...
PC Gamer

The most requested features for the Steam Deck after one day

Steam Deck, the new portable PC gaming system from Valve, has been out in the wild for a full day now in the hands of eager gamers. What started out with some pretty wild prototypes has led to Valve bringing out one of the best budget gaming PCs on the market, as well as an excellent handheld gaming system. Of course, no product launches to the complete accolades of all, so here are the most requested features for the Steam Deck after one day of use.
PC Gamer

The best webcam for streamers with terrible lighting is on sale for $95

Walmart is currently running a hell of a deal on one of the best webcams out there: right now you can pick up the Razer Kiyo Pro for only $95, half its usual pricey $200. Good lighting is one of those things that can really make or break the quality of a stream. Even if you're not a streamer, most offices, bedrooms, and kitchens don't provide the best lighting conditions for a video call. The Razer Kiyo Pro can help alleviate the grainy picture that comes with those low light conditions.
PC Gamer

Steam Deck's anti-glare screen is actually playable in bright sunlight

As with any new portable technology, it's important to ask whether the Steam Deck passes the Green Eggs and Ham test. Do I like it in a house? Yes, as I wrote in my review—it's a great portable gaming PC to play on the couch or in bed. Would I play it in a box? Sure, if we're talking a refrigerator box. Could I play it in a car? No problem: the Steam Deck would be great for a long car trip, other than my likely nausea.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

