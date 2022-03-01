MLB says it will make its "best offer" before self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline for lockout deal that would save opening day

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.

