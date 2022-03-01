ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Senate: Require in-person exams for abortion pills

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state Senate has passed a bill to require a woman to get an in-person exam from a physician before the...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
12 News

Republicans help defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

PHOENIX — Three Republicans in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front to defeat a measure banning manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion. The bill that unexpectedly failed Thursday evening would have eliminated the choice used by half of the people who have abortions...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling.Every Republican on the Senate Health and Human Services committee voted to advance the bill for a vote in the full chamber, even as one GOP lawmaker cautioned the Legislature on getting involved in the practice of medicine. The lone Democrat on the committee opposed it. Shortly after the decision to advance the bill to the Senate floor where a vote has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Abortion#Georgia State Senate#Associated Press Atlanta#Ap#House
The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
SOCIETY
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee on Wednesday advanced legislation seeking to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies. The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe or dispense the medications, such as RU-486, to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives,
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Abortion pill ban advances out of Senate

CHEYENNE — After passing in the Senate, a bill that would prohibit several prescription drugs that induce abortion is headed to the House. The Senate passed Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” on third reading Wednesday by a 20-9 vote. Sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Most US abortions performed by pill now

Medication abortion made up 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute's census of all known abortion providers. The Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights — conducts the census every three years. The most recent survey, collecting information from 2019-20, is still underway. Preliminary data reflects information from 75 percent of U.S. clinics that provided abortion care in 2020; the final proportion of medication abortions is likely to closely match the current estimate, according to the institute. Final estimates are set to be released in late 2022, with the medication-abortion proportion not expected to fall below 50 percent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Press

Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done With Pills

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An increase in telemedicine during the pandemic and easier access to prescription drugs to end a pregnancy may help explain why more than half of U.S. abortions are now done with a combination of medicines instead of surgery, researchers report. The percentage of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

England extends at-home abortion pill offer

A six-month extension has been applied to a temporary policy that allows women to take medical abortion pills at home. The measure was initially introduced when Covid hit, so that women would not have to visit a clinic and, instead, could access treatment after a telephone or online consultation. Medical...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy