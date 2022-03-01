Jake Crain picks Auburn to win the national championship

Why not Auburn?

Some Auburn fans are concerned about how their team is playing over the past few weeks at the tail end of the season. One expert is not worried about that.

Jake Crain, the host of Daily Wire's new sports show, Crain & Co., was asked by Ben Shapiro to make a prediction on who would win the national championship in college basketball. Crain took Auburn.

"I'm going to go with Auburn. I think they have the best frontcourt in the country with Walker Kessler, who has blocked more people than Mark Zuckerberg, Jabari Smith, who will probably be the number one overall pick in the draft," Crain said. The guards have to start playing better. They have to get more out of K.D. Johnson. But I think that Bruce Pearl is an absolute warlock when it comes to getting his teams in the NCAA tournament and getting his teams to play the best. You can give me Auburn but for sure not taking Gonzaga."

Auburn has suffered a recent skid on the season but has the talent and depth to turn it around at any point.

The Tigers play at Mississippi State on Wednesday night and finish the regular season at home against South Carolina on Saturday.

